Mid-Shore Goes Purple: The Funeral Director’s Perspective with Kirk Helfenbein

According to Kirk Helfenbein, part of the management team at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Homes on the Mid-Shore, his firm helped with more than twenty families last year with funerals of loved ones lost to the current opioid epidemic. While many of the deceased lived on the Shore, others were brought home from other parts of the country after losing their lives as a result of a drug overdose.

Not a month goes by without at least one or two services being held for the victims of this horrific plague, and with each case, the toil of family and loved ones is almost too painful to describe as they prematurely mourn the death of teens and adults alike. That is one of many reasons that Kirk and Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Homes, have devoted their staff and resources to support the Mid-Shore Goes Purple campaign.

The Spy talked to Kirk last week in Chestertown about his own experience helping these families and his personal commitment in going purple for September and organizing a race on September 9th to help bring a new level of awareness to the community of this tragic wave of death hitting all parts of the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately is three minutes in length. For more information about the race please go here