Calling All Young Singers!

Registration is open for the Chester River Youth Choir, the premier children’s choir on the shore. Open to singers of all experience levels, ages 7-17, where you can meet new friends and share your love of music!

There are no auditions. Come to the Garfield Center for the Arts for the first day of choir practice on September 17th at 4:15pm. The Chester River Youth Choir practices at the Garfield Center for the Arts every Monday from 4:15-5:45 until early December. The group is lead by Chester River Chorale president and Garfield Center board member Julie Lawrence, who also runs MUSICAMP: the theatre’s week-long musical theatre camp for children in July.

This is a unique opportunity for children to be a part of the vibrant arts community at the Garfield, in the heart of Chestertown’s Arts & Entertainment District. The Chester River Youth Choir has performed at many local events in the past, including The Chestertown Harry Potter Festival, The National Music Festival, The Stories in Service Celebration honoring local Veterans, in the Garfield’s 2015 production of A Christmas Carol, at Washington College with the Chester River Chorale during the holidays and more! Registration is $40 per child, with sibling rates and scholarships available on an as-needed basis. You can register online at www.garfieldcenter.org/cryc-registration/

For more information please contact choir director Julie Lawrence at youthchoir@garfieldcenter.org or Garfield Center Executive Director Tess Hogans at thogans@garfieldcenter.org. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.