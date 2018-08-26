Adkins Arboretum Announces Fall Open House and Native Plant Sale

by

Enjoy fall in the garden! Adkins Arboretum will hold its annual Fall Open House and Native Plant Sale Fri. through Sun., Sept. 7–9 at the Arboretum in Ridgely, Md. The sale will be held at the Visitor’s Center.

The Arboretum offers the Chesapeake region’s largest selection of ornamental native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and grasses. Many native plants produce seeds, flowers and fruit in fall that attract migratory birds and butterflies. Brilliant orange butterfly weed and stunning red cardinal flower attract pollinators to the garden, while native asters add subtle shades of purple and blue. Redbud and dogwood dot the early-spring landscape with color, and shrubs such as aronia and beautyberry provide food and habitat for wildlife.

Fall is the best season for planting. Trees and shrubs planted in fall have a chance to set roots before the heat and stress of summer. The Arboretum participates in the Marylanders Plant Trees program, an initiative by the State of Maryland to encourage residents to plant native trees. The program offers a $25 coupon toward the purchase of native trees that retail for $50 or more.

The Open House begins on Fri., Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. At 3 p.m., landscape designer and native plant enthusiast Chris Pax will offer Featured Native Plants, a free program to help shoppers identify the best plants for their landscape conditions. From 4 to 6 p.m., the public is invited for light fare, music, a cash wine and beer bar and shopping in a fun and festive atmosphere.

Plant sales continue Sat., Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 1 p.m., Shane Brill will present Wild Food in Native and Novel Ecosystems, a program that blurs the lines between gardening and foraging and explores the edible potential of the Eastern Shore. The program is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The sale concludes Sun., Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the Open House, plants will be sold through the fall at the Visitor’s Center.

Members receive a significant discount on plant purchases. Presale plant orders will be accepted at adkinsarboretum.org through Thurs., Aug. 16 and may be picked up anytime during the Open House weekend.

Proceeds from plants sold at the Fall Open House benefit the Arboretum’s education programs. For more information, call 410-634-2847, extension 0 or visit adkinsarboretum.org.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.