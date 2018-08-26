Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert with the Eastport Oyster Boys

by

Join the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper, ShoreRivers, and the Eastport Oyster Boys (EOB) for the end of summer Shaw Bay Raft-Up Party on Saturday, September 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. This annual on-the-water benefit concert is a must for cruisers of all persuasions. Bring your dingy, paddle board, kayak, sailboat, boat and join the floating raft party behind the EOB concert pontoon. This free concert will be held in Shaw Bay, near the mouth of the Wye River. Donations are kindly accepted.

All donations from the concert go toward the operation of ShoreRivers’ pumpout boat based at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. Since May 2016, the pumpout boat has pumped almost 25,000 gallons of waste that would have otherwise polluted the Miles and Wye Rivers. The pumpout boat operates Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as on holidays through October 7. Pumpouts may be scheduled on VHF Channel 9 or by calling 410.829.4352.

ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. The organization works collaboratively with local communities, yet maintains an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

For updates about the Shaw Bay concert, visit the Eastport Oyster Boys and Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Facebook pages. Or contact Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511.