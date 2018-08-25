Talisman Riding to Mark 9/11 Heroism

by

First responders and veterans will be the primary recipients of the funds raised at a golf tournament, The “Rider Cup,” sponsored by Talisman Therapeutic Riding on September 11th beginning with a shotgun start at 1:00. Tickets to the event include golf, cart fee, lunch, and dinner.

“We could think of no better way to honor our every-day heroes than to enable them to participate in our Heroes On Horses program,” said Founder and CEO Anne Joyner. Over 70 percent of our riders need financial assistance to participate. This tournament will go a long way in providing those resources.

Although located in Queen Anne’s County, Talisman Therapeutic Riding has served riders from 16 Maryland Counties and Baltimore City. The organization’s Rider Cup is an annual event but is being held this year at the Eisenhower course to encourage greater participation from golfers beyond the Eastern Shore.

TTR is the only PATH certified year round therapeutic riding facility on the Eastern Shore. With only 2 exceptions, TTR is an all-volunteer organization that provides riding lessons to individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive disabilities as well as veterans and first responders in crisis.

Player tickets are $100. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. For tickets go to WhatsUpTix.com.