Residents Request Lower Speed Limit on Quaker Neck Road

Is the speed limit between Wilmer Park and the Radcliffe Creek bridge too high? Some of those who live and work in the area came to the Chestertown Mayor and Council meeting Aug. 20 to argue that it should be lowered.

Andy Scott of the Chester River Landing council of unit owners and John Seidel of Washington College told the council that the current speed limit of 40 mph on Cross Street extended/Quaker Neck Road presents a danger to walkers, joggers and cyclists who regularly use the road. There are nearly 30 families living at Chester River Landing, which sits past Radcliffe Creek on the river side of the road and is just within town limits.

Seidel told the council that the college’s construction projects, including the new boathouse and the Semans-Griswold Environmental Center, which will begin building this fall, will increase foot and bicycle traffic in the area between Wilmer Park and the armory. As many as 250 students a day are expected to use the college’s new waterfront campus, and the boathouse will be in regular use by the college’s sailors and rowers.

Scott cited a June 18 story from the Detroit Free Press stating that nationwide pedestrian deaths are 46 percent higher than in 2009, with a total of 6,000 in 2016. Causes include distracted or impaired drivers, jaywalking and the increased number of SUVs on the road. SUVs, Scott explained, have been the bestselling new vehicles in the U.S. since 2014. The danger they present is on account of their higher front end, which strikes a pedestrian at a higher point than a conventional passenger car, making them more likely to cause a fatal injury.

The speed at which pedestrian/vehicle accidents occur is also critical. At 20 mph, there is a 5 percent probability of fatal injuries; increase the speed to 30 mph, and the risk rises to 45 percent; and at 40 mph, the risk is 85 percent. The speed limit on the section of Cross Street between Wilmer Park and the bridge is 40 mph. In fact, Scott said, traffic headed out of town begins to pick up speed after the curve by the old train station, and is typically above 40 mph by the boathouse – and well above 40 mph at Radcliffe Creek. Inbound traffic is well about 40 mph as it passes town limits, and starts to slow only when it reaches the boathouse.

Scott and Seidel proposed reducing the speed limit between the train station and town limits to 25 mph, both inbound and outbound. They also suggested installing traffic calming measures such as pedestrian warning signs and flashers for crosswalks. They said they are seeking the council’s support, along with that of the police department, for a petition to the State Highway Administration (SHA) to conduct a study of traffic on the road and to consider appropriate speed reduction and traffic calming measures. Cross Street, which is part of state route 289, is under the jurisdiction of the SHA.

Councilman Marty Stetson said the SHA “moves very slowly.” The SHA took over a year to reduce the speed limit in the vicinity of the High Street roundabout.

Town Manager Bill Ingersoll said that Greg Holsey, the SHA’s local district manager, recently retired and his replacement hasn’t been named. He said the town expects at some point to extend the rail trail to cross the road in the vicinity of Radcliffe Creek; “It’s time to slow everybody down,” he said. He said a group meeting with the new engineer, when appointed, would be a good start, but the advocates of a lower limit would need to keep the pressure on SHA. He said the state usually respects municipalities’ speed limits on state roads within their boundaries.

The council voted unanimously to sign a letter of support. Mayor Chris Cerino said if Scott and Siedel would draft the letter, the council will sign it. He said all the entities supporting the lower speed limit should submit their letters together so as to “get their attention.” He also suggested getting the support of KRM Development, which owns the Stepne Manor development along the road.

Also at the meeting, the council heard plans for the annual Sultana Downrigging Festival, the HP Festival, and a plan to decorate the Fountain Park fountain as a Christmas tree for the Dickens Christmas festival, now in its second year.

The council also reappointed Steve Atkinson to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

