Kent Youth: Making a New Difference with Betsy Durham and Jordan Rose

The way that Betsy Durham, president of Kent Youth, tells it, the writing was on the wall for many years. Increasingly, social workers and the court system were making it a top priority to keep young people from troubled families at home rather than send them to such facilities as Kent Youth’s group home for boys just off Quaker Neck Road.

There might have been some hard data with that argument, but for the board members of Kent Youth the end of a residential option was a painful experience after decades of creating such a warm and caring environment. But the organization’s leaders accepted this new paradigm shift and sold the Quaker Neck residence, but needless to say, they didn’t go gently into that good night.

All the proceeds of the sale of the house were placed in a endowment that now benefits important programs that continue to assist Kent County families. From working with Horizons on mentoring programs, bringing in special speakers to schools on drug addiction, or sending kids to Outward Bound retreats, Kent Youth now finds itself in the business of grantmaking.

The Spy chat with Bets about the new Kent Youth purpose and Jordan Rose, a student at Kent County High School, who recently attended an Outward Bound program.

