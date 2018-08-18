Garfield Center Seeks Theatre Manager

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is currently accepting and reviewing applications for the Theatre Manager position. Current Theatre Manager, Bryan Betley, will be leaving the organization after 6 years of employment, where he worked his way up from an Intern to Production Assistant and finally Theatre Manager. Betley is taking time away from the theatre to focus on his education, and will be sorely missed as he moves on to the next chapter in his life at the end of September. “I’ve so appreciated my time here. Between the flexible hours, the constant rotation of amazing programming and the consistently positive work environment, it is easy to fall in love with the GCA as a place of work! It’s a perfect job for organized individuals who are passionate about theatre and community,” Betley writes.

“My time as Theatre Manager is coming to an end, but my relationship with theatre will stay as strong as ever. As I focus on higher education, I hope to remain a strong pillar of the GCA community. This place has so many virtues; one of them being the sense of family it cultivates in anybody who comes through the front door. I intend to remain a part of that family. You can expect to see me participating in GCA events as a volunteer and regular patron. I have so much love for this place, and I can’t wait to see where it goes and how it grows from here.”

The position has flexible hours with 30-40 per week, depending on the needs of each event. Responsibilities will include rental event management, box office and bar management, set up and tech support for all GCA events, volunteer management and building maintenance. This position reports directly to the Executive Director. Compensation is $15/hour. Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter describing their interest in the position to Executive Director Tess Hogans at thogans@garfieldcenter.org. For more information on the Garfield Center please visit www.garfieldcenter.org. The Garfield is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.