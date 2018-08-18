Academy Art Museum Re-Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums

by

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD has announced it has received Re-Accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Kippen de Alba Chu, Chair of the AAM Board of Directors, writes, “The Academy Art Museum ranks among the most prestigious museums in the United States and its participation in accreditation reflects an enduring commitment to excellence and public trust.”

Ben Simons, Director of the Academy Art Museum, states, “This re-accreditation coincides with a very special year when we are celebrating the Museum’s 60th anniversary year and entering the public phase of the Museum’s Capital Campaign—moving us on a trajectory to position the Museum solidly for the future. It’s a major milestone in the institution’s history.”

The Museum was first accredited by the AAM in 2003, a status accorded to fewer than 5% of American museums for their commitment to excellence, accountability, and high professional standards. The mission of the Academy Art Museum is to promote the knowledge, practice, and appreciation of the arts and to enhance cultural life on the Eastern Shore by making available to everyone the Museum’s expanding collection, exhibitions, and broad spectrum of arts programs.

The Academy Art Museum has expanded its role beyond the traditional museum to ensure all citizens the opportunity to fully participate in a broad spectrum of exceptional cultural offerings. The Museum welcomes over 50,000 visitors and participants annually to experience national and regional exhibitions, concerts, lectures, educational programs, and visual and performing arts classes for adults and children. The vibrant concert and lecture series attract top musicians, authors, and scholars from throughout the world.

Cathy McCoy, Chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, adds, “Our re-accreditation reflects how we continue to serve our community by delivering outstanding exhibitions and arts educational programming for children and adults. One example is our signature ArtReach program which saw a remarkable increase this past year, serving 2,752, which reflects an increase of 31% more school students than the prior year.”

For more than 45 years, The American Alliance of Museums’ Accreditation Program has been recognized as the gold standard of museum excellence. With its mix of self-assessment, peer review, and public recognition, AAM Accreditation helps to ensure the integrity and accessibility of museum collections, reinforce the education and public service roles of museums and promote good governance practices and ethical behavior.

In re-accrediting the Museum, the Alliance stated, “Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by its peers, the Museum has shown itself to be a good steward of its resources held in the public trust and committed to a philosophy of continual institutional growth.”