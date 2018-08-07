Delmarva Review: “Hoover” by Pat Valdata

by

Damn. I feel the weight, all that

water behind me. I meet strength

for strength. My thick rebar bones

anchor my manmade rock face,

harder than sandstone. I can

withstand the push, the slow

dissolution of my foundation, grain

by cemented grain. I’ve stood still

for nearly a century, but nothing

compared to the canyon walls.

Still, I hear the call of gulls and

ravens who soar past sheer bulk

fixed to bedrock, and I wonder

what would it feel like: to break

off, to spread concrete wings and

look down as ton after endless ton

of water scours the cliffs, drowning

everyone, irresponsible and free.

Pat Valdata is a poet and fiction writer with an MFA from Goddard College. Her poetry books include Where No Man Can Touch, which won the 2015 Donald Justice Poetry Prize, Inherent Vice, and the chapbook Looking for Bivalve. She lives in Crisfield, Maryland, and is an adjunct professor teaching writing online for the University of Maryland University College.

Delmarva Review publishes compelling new prose and poetry from authors within the region and beyond. In it’s eleventh year, the nonprofit literary journal is supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For information and book copies, visit: www.delmarvareview.com.