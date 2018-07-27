The Artists’ Gallery Features Mary Ellen Mabe in “Travels” on First Friday

by

On First Friday, August 3rd, the Artists’ Gallery will feature the latest body of work by Mary Ellen Mabe in “Travels.” In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen says, “one of the most enriching things about travel for an artist is the wealth of inspiration that is brought home. My time in France gave me the feel of a small town in the French countryside. A recent trip to a very large ranch in the hills of Texas left me in awe of the vastness of that landscape. All of these memories are part of my work now.” Besides exhibiting her work at The Artist’s Gallery, Mary Ellen Mabe is a member of the St. Michaels Art League, the Working Artists Forum, and the Art Academy in Easton. Recently, her work was juried into Plein Air Easton’s annual “Local Color” show at the Tidewater Inn where she received a Judge’s Award of Excellence.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, August 3rd fro 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Work by Mary Ellen Mabe will be featured throughout the month of August. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.