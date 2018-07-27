Academy Art Museum Opens AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition Part II

by

On Friday, July 27, the Academy Art Museum will open Part II of its Anniversary Exhibition, AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition, which will be on display through October 14, 2018, with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

In 1958, the Museum opened its doors to the public as the Academy of the Arts. In 2018, the Museum invites all audience to celebrate its 60th anniversary, honoring the past and looking ahead to the future. Program highlights include special Diamond Exhibitions, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the 17th century to the present. Ben Simons, Museum Director, states, “The Diamond Exhibitions honor six decades of building the Museum’s Permanent Collection, telling the story of the growth of the collections resulting from the gifts and bequests of several key art collectors, as well as more recently the support of the Collection Society. We invite you to enjoy the best of the Museum’s Permanent Collection at this milestone in our history!”

Chief Curator Anke Van Wagenberg has selected artworks from the Permanent Collection for the exhibition which present a wide variety of works, including work by Ansel Adams, Leonardo Drew, Rembrandt and Ann Truitt. Diamond II will also feature photography selections from the Permanent Collection, as well as newly-acquired prints by Joan Miró and a special section on Anne Truitt.

Also, currently on display at the Museum is the St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) exhibition, Reflections: Natural and Imagined, which will be on display through August 19, 2018. The exhibition presents a juried selection of work in various mediums inspired by the theme “Reflections.” Interpretations vary broadly from literal to figurative and may include reflections on nature, on objects, on buildings, and reflections on thought and expression, to name a few. SMAL was founded 25 years ago and currently boasts over 100 members from around the Eastern Shore and beyond. The group includes many award-winning artists and aims to encourage artistic development and provide education that enriches lives through the creative arts.

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition is accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue. The exhibition is sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Star Democrat, David and Katherine Kerr Allen, Kathy and Daniel Canzoniero, Jocelyn and George Eysymontt, Amy Haines and Richard Marks, Margaret Keller, Carla and Al Massoni, Catherine Collins McCoy, and Nanny Trippe. Join us for free Docent Tours every Wednesday at 11 a.m. For further information, contact the Museum at 410-822-2787 or visit academyartmuseum.org.