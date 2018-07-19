Academy Art Museum Announces August Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition

Part II: Through October 14, 2018

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk

In 1958, the Academy Art Museum opened its doors to the public as the Academy of the Arts. In 2018, the accredited Museum invites all audiences to celebrate its 60th anniversary, honoring the past and celebrating the future. Program highlights include a special two-part Diamond Exhibition, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and North America, spanning from the seventeenth century to the present. Anke Van Wagenberg, Chief Curator, has selected artworks from among the over 1400 works in the Permanent Collection for two sequential exhibitions. The Diamond Exhibition will showcase a representative range of works including prints from Rembrandt and Goya to Whistler and Picasso, and selections of our holdings in other media including painting, photography and sculpture. AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition is accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue.

Edvard Munch: Color in Context Prints from the National Gallery of Art

Through October 14, 2018

Reception: Friday, July 27, 2018, 5:30–7 p.m.

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk

In the second half of the nineteenth century, advances in physics, electromagnetic radiation theory, and the optical sciences provoked new thought about the physical as well as the spiritual world. Aspects of that thought are revealed in Edvard Munch: Color in Context, an exhibition of 10 prints on loan from the National Gallery of Art, that considers the choice, combinations, and meaning of color in light of spiritualist principles. Informed by both popular manuals that explained the science of color and theosophical writings on the visual and physical power of color, Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863–1944) created works that are not just strikingly personal but charged with specific associations. The exhibition is curated by Jonathan Bober, Andrew W. Mellon Senior Curator of Prints and Drawings, Department of Prints and drawings, National Gallery of Art, Washington, and Mollie Berger, his Curatorial Assistant.

Reflections: Natural and Imagined

Through August 19, 2018

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., meet at Front Desk

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) presents a juried selection of work in various mediums inspired by the theme “Reflections.” Interpretations vary broadly from literal to figurative and may include reflections on nature, on objects, on buildings, and reflections on thought and expression, to name a few. Carla Massoni, owner of Massoni Gallery in downtown Chestertown, will serve as this year’s juror.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month – August 13

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Composition in Nature

Instructor: Julia Rogers

2-Day Workshop: August 11 and 12, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $170 Members, $204 Non-members

Summer Challenge– A Painting A Day for 15 Days!

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

3 weeks: August 4, 11 and 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $118 Members, $142 Non-members

Inspired by the Bay: A Painting Workshop (Oil or Acrylics)

Instructor: Matthew Hillier

3 days: August 24, 25 & 26, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $190 Members, $228 Non-members

For the Pastelist: Summer Mentoring Sessions

Mentor: Katie Cassidy

4 Sessions, August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: 4 Sessions $110 or $35 per session drop in fee

Watercolor Techniques and Applications for Landscape

Instructor: Paul Allen Taylor

2 Day Workshop: August 16 and 17, 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $180 Non-members

Matchstick Ink Line and Wash for Watercolor

Instructor: Paul Allen Taylor

1 Day Workshop, August 18, 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $60 Members, $72 Non-members

Drop by and Mix it Up–Mixed Media

Mixed media using collage and monoprints and linocuts

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One day workshop: August 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $45 Members, $54 Non-members

Splatter, Spin & Spray: Making “Process” Art!

Ages: 3-5 years

through Thursday, August 13–16

Monday through Thursday, July 16–19, 9 a.m.–12 noon

Fees: $125 Members, $150 Non-members each week (children must be potty-trained to participate)

Wonder Women Artists Workshop

Ages 13–17

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday–Thursday, August 6–9, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $95 Members; $105 Non-members

Sumi-e Painting

Ages 8–14 (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday-Wednesday, August 6–8, 1–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $70 Members; $80 Non-members

The World I See: A Sketchbook Journal

Ages 8–13

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Monday–Friday, August 13–17, 10 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $130 Members; $140 Non-members

Plaster Sculpture and Design

Ages 10+

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Monday–Friday, August 20–24, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments people can make for themselves or their child.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.