Broadway Comes to Chestertown’s Music in the Park

by

The Tred Avon Players will present an evening of music from Broadway musicals at Chestertown’s next Music in the Park concert. Directed by Marcia Gilliam, this talented group of local singers and actors will bring the magic of Broadway to Fountain Park’s stage this coming Saturday, July 21. The music will begin at 7:00 pm and last approximately 90 minutes. Bring something to sit on as only limited seating is available. Admission is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature songs from famous composers such as Irving Berlin, George M. Cohen, Cole Porter, and Stephen Sondheim. There will also be more tunes from more modern day composers such as Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Stephen Schwartz (Godspell), and Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 ). The song list includes “Skid Row” from Little Shop of Horrors, “Seasons of Love” from Rent, “All That Jazz” from Chicago, “Another Op’ning, Another Show” from Kiss Me, Kate, “Together” from Gypsy. And more songs from Spamalot, Phantom of the Opera, A Little Night Music, Godspell, Wind in the Willows, George M!, and Damn Yankees.

There will be solos, duets, and trios along with full ensemble numbers. Some to sing along with.

Some to make you smile, some to make you sigh, and some surprises! If you’ve enjoyed the classic Broadway musicals as performed at the Church Hill Theatre or in Oxford by the Tred Avon Players, then don’t miss this chance to walk down Broadway again!

Accompanying the singers will be noted pianist Ellen Grunden. Chorus members include Marcia Gilliam, Bethany Piccone, Shelby Swann, Beth Anne Langrell, Ed Langrell, Rachel Elaina, Erinne Lewis, Bill Gross, Ricky Vitanovec, Matthew Keeler, Sarah Anthony, Kathy Jones, Leigh Marquess, and Galen Marquess.

Marquess. rain, a concert may be rescheduled or a rain location may be sent to the email list and posted on a sign on the stage in the park on the day of the concert. These free programs are sponsored by the Town of Chestertown with support from The Kent County Arts Council & Community Contributors. To help make these programs possible, please send donations payable to the Town of Chestertown to Music in the Park, Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.