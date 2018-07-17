Letter to the Editor: Trump’s No Collusion Illusion

by

Trump said it again at his press conference with Putin, “just to say it one time again and I say it all the time, there was no collusion.” The sing song goes on. You can’t miss the lyric to nearly every Mueller indictment, every Congressional committee report, every witness, however insignificant.

“See, no collusion, no collusion.” The beat goes on. The repetition designed to create it’s own truth. But there has been collusion and the latest indictment will lead to more and even more examples.

NPR and others have reported that Diana Denman, a Republican delegate to the 2016 Convention who supported arming U.S. allies in Ukraine, said that Trump aide J.D. Gordon was directed to weaken that position in the official platform. Gordon has denied that he was directed but has since been under investigation by Mueller and the latest indictment lays more groundwork to cite this as an early signal to Putin that their clandestine work on behalf of Trump would pay off.

We now know that Trump campaign officials were communicating with Guccifer 2.0 — a Russian front part of Russian intelligence. The only question now is not whether there was collusion between Russian intelligence and members of the Trump campaign and organization, clearly there was, but whether it was witting or unwitting. In other words did the Trumpistas know with whom they were in contact with and why.

As the Mueller investigation closes in to reveal a pattern of collusion. We see Trump drawing desperately to his new best friend, willing to sacrifice core American interests in the process.

Today, we saw President Trump sell his country down the Volga River. We have only yet to learn the price of the sale.

Stan Salett

Chestertown

Stan Salett had offices in Moscow and Tbilisi, Georgia in the early 1990’s and has been a policy advisor to Presidents Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton.