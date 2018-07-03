Free MUSICAMP Performance on July 13th

by

MUSICAMP returns to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown for its sixth year, featuring local talent ages 8 to 15. This year the production is, “Steamboatin’: A Musical Journey Along the Mississippi.” Written by Jill & Dr. Michael Gallina and directed by Julie Lawrence. Join us in this family friendly show as we celebrate the advent of the steamboat in the southern United States during the 19th century.

About the playwrights: Dr. Michael and Jill Gallina have achieved national prominence as award winning composers of musical plays and choral music for youth in elementary, middle, junior and senior high schools. Their clever creations in story and song have consistently won awards from the Parents Choice Foundation, American Library Service and ASCAP. Their music has been featured and performed on the Disney Channel, The World’s Largest Concert, PBS, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sing for the Cure, The New York Philharmonic, The Boston Pops, and in a documentary on children’s rights for the United Nations. In addition, the Gallinas are recipients of the Stanley Austin Alumni Award from the College of New Jersey for their many accomplishments in the field of composition.

MUSICAMP is a 5-day intensive musical theatre experience where campers sing, dance, act and create scenery for their show. Every camper gets lines in the play and everyone is on stage the entire time. At the end of the week, kids transform into their characters and present an amazing stage production that highlights their varied talents. MUSICAMP is staffed by camp founder and director Julie Lawrence, musical director Rachel Craig, art consultant Charlice Culvert and counselor Paul Cambardella.

Support our local talent with your attendance and applause! The show on Friday, July 13th at 7pm is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. For reservations and more information call the Garfield Center box office, 410-810-2060 or visit www.GarfieldCenter.org. This year’s MUSICAMP was generously sponsored by United Way of Kent County and Mr. Charles Lerner.

The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.