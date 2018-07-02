Delmarva Review: Picking Children by Jane Miller

by

Picking Children by Jane Miller

Wouldn’t it be great if children bloomed

like flowers? Not ours to labor

or bear, but just to choose

at a garden center nearby

or have delivered by UPS to our door.

With so many colors and breeds,

it would come down to price:

for the budget-minded, a simple

perennial, like a Shasta Daisy, easy

on the eye and hard to kill, a good

choice for the inexperienced

or negligent parent.

For value, Purissima Tulips,

sturdy but not too showy,

easily mix in a family

of other flowers: think middle child.

Leave the risk of exotic offspring

to the rich who can afford flame-tipped

Gloriosa Rothschildiana Lilies

and experts to tend each toxic trellis.

Still, pathogens lurk everywhere.

If children bloomed

without blight, we could enjoy

them more, their faces open to drink

the sun, their mouths so soft and furred

closing up at night without a peep,

their needs so simple: a place to call home,

enough water for love. They would never

outgrow us, never run away. They would enliven

a house. They could be replaced.

Jane Miller received a 2014 Individual Artist Fellowship in poetry from the Delaware Division of the Arts. In addition to Delmarva Review, her poetry has appeared in Iron Horse Literary Review, Summerset Review, cahoodaloodaling, Watershed Review, Mojave River Review, Pittsburgh Poetry Review, and Broadkill Review.

Delmarva Review publishes compelling new writing from authors within the region and beyond. In it’s eleventh year, the nonprofit literary journal is supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For information and book copies, visit: www.delmarvareview.com.