New Chesapeake College President to Speak at Independence Day Celebration

The Queen Anne’s County Historical Society has announced that Dr. Clifford Coppersmith will be the Keynote Speaker for its Independence Day Celebration at Aspen Institute. Dr. Coppersmith is the new President of Chesapeake College.

The annual Independence Day Celebration is jointly sponsored by the Queen Anne’s County Historical Society and the Aspen Institute. The celebration will be held on July 4 at 11am at the William Paca Memorial in front of the Institute’s Houghton House off Carmichael Road near Queenstown, MD. It will last approximately 90 minutes.

Judy Price the Director of Aspen Institute’s Wye River Campus said, “Aspen Institute invites the community to join us on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day, a tradition that was started over fifty years ago by the former owner, Arthur Houghton, Jr. We promise our visitors a moving and meaningful ceremony to commemorate this treasured national holiday.”

Dr. Coppersmith’s address will be “These Evident Truths: The Declaration of Independence and the Idea of America”.

The Society’s President, Chris Pupke, said, “We are delighted that Dr. Coppersmith will deliver the Keynote Address this year. It will be a great way to introduce him to the rich history of the Eastern Shore and for us to gain perspective from him about the Declaration of Independence and our nation.”

Dr. Coppersmith became the sixth president of Chesapeake College at the end of May. Prior to coming to the Eastern Shore, Dr. Coppersmith was the Dean of City College, an embedded community college within Montana State University Billings. Dr. Coppersmith holds a doctorate in history and anthropology from Oklahoma State University. He served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, and has spent 45 years in scouting with the Boys Scouts of America.

Founded in 1965 as Maryland’s first regional community college, Chesapeake College serves five Eastern Shore counties –Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. With more than 130,000 alumnae, Chesapeake has 2,300 students and almost 10,000 people enrolled in continuing education programs.

Established in 1950, the Aspen Institute is a nonpartisan forum for values-based leadership and the exchange of ideas. It has earned a reputation for gathering diverse and renowned thought leaders, scholars and members of the public to grapple with some of the world’s most complex issues.

The Queen Anne’s County Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and disseminating the history of Queen Anne’s County. The Society owns two museums in Centreville that are open to the public on the first Saturdays of each month.