Shore Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” Comes to Chestertown — This Weekend Only!

by

Shore Shakespeare Company’s Annual free Tour Production of As You Like It by William Shakespeare concludes this weekend with two performances at Chestertown’s Wilmer Park. The production features original music and lyrics by local composer Gregory Minahan, and is directed by Christian Rogers, assisted by Lindsey Hammer.

This sparkling comedy presents Shakespeare’s send-up of the pastoral genre and an exploration of love in all its passion, illogic, and messiness. The production features the talents of Christine Kinlock as Rosalind and Zack Schlag as Orlando, along with Madeline Webb, Troy Strootman, Will Robinson, Brian McGunigle, and Howard Mesick. Filling out the cast are John Feldman, Heather Robuck, Henry Hills, Nita Wieczoreck, Jane and John Terebey, Josh Hansen, Samantha Davis, and Phoebe Kelly, along with a few … special guests. Costumes are by Barbi Bedell, and stage management by Avra Sullivan.

FREE Tour Performances this weekend at Wilmer Park include two shows, Friday, June 22nd at 7:00 pm, and Sun June 24th at 5:00 pm. [PLEASE NOTE: Due to a scheduling conflict, there is no performance on Sat June 23rd.] Complete information and show times are available on the company’s website at www.shoreshakespeare.com or by calling 410-690-3165. All Tour performances are FREE and open to the public.

Join Shore Shakespeare for an al fresco performance of this delightful comedy. Full of unforgettable characters, sparkling wit, slapstick humor, and eclectic song and dance, As You Like It has it all! Make your plans now to gather with friends and family, bring a picnic and your favorite beverage, and enjoy one of Shakespeare’s most enduring romantic comedies.

Be sure to check www.shoreshakespeare.com for weather updates! William Shakespeare’s

AS YOU LIKE IT

FREE TOUR CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND!

Music & Lyrics by Gregory Minahan

Directed by Christian Rogers

June 22nd, 7:00 pm

June 24th, 5:00 pm

Wilmer Park

Chestertown, MD

###