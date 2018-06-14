Kent 4-H Clover Kids “Bite into Beef” June 16

by

Want to visit a farm and get to pet baby beef calves? This is the session for you as we Bite into Beef for the next Kent 4-H Clover Kids program. This event will be on June 16th, 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at the Hill Haven Farm, Kennedyville.

Hill Haven family farm has a herd of beef cattle you can view and several beef calves that you visit and pet. We will learn how cattle are raised and how to take care of them, what they eat and the what adaptation makes them special (ruminents). We will also learn about large animal safety. We will of course eat some beef – beef jerky.

If this sounds like fun, sign up by Thursday June 14th. All youth ages 5-7 years are welcome with a parent or guardian. Program is limited to 15 youth.

Register by calling 410-778-1661. For more information contact Beth Hill at emshill@umd.edu.

Made possible through a Maryland 4-H Foundation Mini Grant.

2018 Upcoming Kent 4-H Clover Kids Programs

Fun at the Fair! July 19th, 10:30 am, Kent County Fair

Night at Ag Center, Aug. 24th, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Kent Ag Center

All About Corn (Make Tortillas), Sept. 30th, 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Farm

Pumpkins & Squash! Oct. 20th, 9:00 – 11:00 am

The University of Maryland Extension programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.