Camp New Dawn Scheduled for June 28 at Fisherman’s Crab Deck

Compass Regional Hospice will host a fundraiser for Camp New Dawn from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Fisherman’s Crab Deck in Grasonville.

Camp New Dawn, an annual grief retreat summer camp offered through Compass Regional Hospice is accepting registration for its 24th season.Camp New Dawn is a four-day, three-night retreat held each summer at Camp Pecometh in Centreville. The retreat is designed to meet the needs of all ages and stages of grief, serving children and teens between the ages of 4 and 17,as well as their families.

The fundraiser will include a buffet dinner with crab dip, meatballs, chicken salad, rolls, pasta salad, potato salad and dessert. There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffles. Silent auction items will include jewelry, gift certificates, artwork and more. Music will be provided by The Ginger Cats.

The cost of the fundraising event is $30 per person in advance and $35 per person at the door. The fee includes all food and entertainment. Children under 14 are free.

For more information and tickets to the June 28 event, contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Camp New Dawn Director Rhonda Knotts said the retreat helps participants learn healthy ways to express their grief.

“Under the guidance of professional grief support staff and specially trained volunteers, participants are taught healthy ways to express their grief in a safe, supportive and fun environment while also getting to know others who are on a similar journey,” Knotts said.

This year’s Camp New Dawn kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug.18.Campers ages 7 to 17 attend therapeutic workshops, age-specific grief support groups and may participate in supervised camp activities, such as swimming, fishing, and arts and crafts. A mini retreat for children ages 4 to 6 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug.20.The retreat for campers wraps up after the closing ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20.

Camp New Dawn also includes an overnight adult and family retreat that begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.While their campers are busy learning how to cope with their grief, parents and guardians are invited to attend the adult retreat designed to help restore participants to a place of wholeness as they learn to navigate their own grief journey. Activities include grief support groups, therapeutic workshops and restorative activities, such as sunrise yoga and nature walks. The adults then are joined by their children for overnight family camp, where they come together to learn skills they can take home with them. Family camp ends Tuesday, Aug. 21, after the closing ceremony at 7p.m.

Camp New Dawn would not be possible without the support of Compass Regional Hospice’s specially trained volunteers. More than 100 volunteers help to make sure the weekend is fun and full of friendship and learning. The most visible volunteers are “Buddies” — caring and compassionate adults who are paired up with campers to provide support. There also are support staff volunteers who tend to every detail of camp by helping plan, set up and facilitate activities. Former campers, “PALS” and “Campatiers,” can be found helping in a variety of ways around camp,as well as sharing their own personal camp experiences with new campers.

The cost of Camp New Dawn is $30 per camper and $75 per family. These fees represent a small fraction of the actual cost of operating Camp New Dawn, and no one is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Compass Regional Hospice relies on community donations, grants and fundraising events to cover expenses so that anyone who needs to attend may participate in Camp New Dawn. To offer your financial support toward the cost of camp or to sponsor a child to attend, contact Leager at 443-262-4106 orkleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

For more information or to register for Camp New Dawn, contact Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org. To become a volunteer, contact Courtney Williams, assistant Camp New Dawn director, at 443-262-4112 orcwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville, Chestertown and Denton. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one, through The Hope & Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.