A Celebration of Children’s Books at KCPL June 13

Just in time for summer, the children’s and young adult collections at Kent County Public Library’s Rock Hall Branch are being refreshed, rejuvenated, and filled with brand new books!

Maryland State Education Association president Betty Weller will be the guest of honor at this celebration of books and education.

Join us for light refreshments and be the first to checkout the new books.

The purchase of these books has been made possible by a generous donation from the Maryland State Education Association given in honor of Betty Weller, outgoing president of the Maryland State Education Association, to celebrate her retirement and ongoing dedication to Maryland’s students and educators.

Wednesday, June 13 | 6-7pm

Rock Hall Branch