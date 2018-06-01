Become a Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST) Sponsor

by

Purchase a 10-minute for $10 sponsorship during Garfield Center for the Arts’ Short Attention Span Theatre playfest and you’ll see your name or a special message (keep it clean, folks!) projected on stage during intermission at all 9 SAST performances AND listed in the program booklet (if you choose). Businesses can purchase a sponsorship and include name, logo, and/or a message for $20. All sponsorship entries must be received no later than 3 pm on Friday, June 15th.

SAST will run for 3 weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8. The play fest showcases a range of actors, directors and authors–featuring original works by local and regional playwrights. Performances are at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and Saturdays at 3 pm. Tickets are $15, and $5 for students. Plays include some adult content and may not be suitable for children under 14. Purchase your tickets online at www.garfieldcenter.org, call 410.810.2060, or visit the Garfield Box Office at 210 High Street in Chestertown.

Please visit http://www.garfieldcenter.org/lights/ to sponsor. Thank you!