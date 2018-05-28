The Bay Country Chorus to Perform at Avalon Theatre June 10

by

The Bay Country Chorus is presenting an afternoon of fine music on Sunday June 10. The Show will be held at the Historic Avalon Theatre in Easton beginning at 2 pm.

The show will have performances by the Bay Country Chorus, Harmony on the Bay, a ladies Sweet Adelines International chorus from Centreville and the Gospel Souls from St. Luke’s church in Cambridge all sung in the a cappella style. Special guests at this event will be the Pride of DelMarVa, an award winning male barbershop chorus from Milford DE.

Tickets are $15.00 and are available through the Avalon theatre box office (410-822-7299) or on their web site the (avalonfoundation.org).