Kent School to Offer Summer Programs for Children



Kent School will offer several summer programs for children from age 3 to 12. For the youngest children, ages 3 to 5, Kent School is offering two week-long sessions of Little Camp. Little Camp is led by Kent School teachers, Julia Gross and Karen Schauber. The first session of Little Camp, Seuss on the Loose will be held June 18 – June 22. Campers will explore everything Seuss through art, literature, science and physical activity. The second session, Beach Party, will run June 25 – June 29. In Beach Party campers will create, imagine, read about and investigate who and what can be found during a trip to the seashore. The camp day runs from 9:00 a to 4:00 pm. Extended day is available starting at 8:00 am. and is also available until 5:00 pm. The camp fee is $185 per week. Extended day care is $10 per hour. Visit kentschool.org for more information. Call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 to request a brochure or email admissions@kentschool.org.

In addition to Little Camp, Kent School will also host YMCA summer programs for the second consecutive year. The YMCA will offer week-long Preschool camps for children ages 3 and a half to age 5 starting the week of June 18 and concluding the week of August 13. Themes will include Paw Patrol, Storybook Station, Petite Picasso and much more. Specialty camps, for children ages 5 – 12 will include sessions for children who want to cook, build, create and explore with session like Mad Scientist, Glee Camp, Nerf Madness, Sweet Shop and many other terrific choices. The full catalog of YMCA camp offerings will be available soon. Visit the YMCA of the Chesapeake website for more information at ymcachesapeake.org.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School said, “We are looking forward to having a busy summer with dozens of children enjoying our beautiful campus. In addition to Little Camp and the YMCA summer programs, Kent School will also be hosting Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne for six weeks.” Mugele continued, “It is a pleasure and an honor to host these wonderful programs that will keep children actively engaged in learning and fun during the summer months.”

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving children from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.