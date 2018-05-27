Jeanne Saulsbury and Jody Primoff Featured in The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday

by

On First Friday,The Artists’ Gallery will open with a body of new oil paintings by Jeanne Saulsbury in “From the Land of Pleasant Living.” As a native of the Eastern Shore, Jeanne “loves to wander the area and seek out reminders of days past in antique shops.” For this show, she “chose to honor things that contribute to the uniqueness of the area, from an old Natty Boh beer can to a slice of a ten layer Smith Island Cake.” Included in the show will also be paintings of oysters, fancy oyster plates and of course, Maryland blue crabs.

Jeanne Saulsbury paints from her studio “Shady Grove” in Ridgely, MD. After college, she painted and studied watercolor for 25 years, but switched to oils when the Plein Air Easton Art Festival began about fourteen years ago. She found that for her, “oils were the answer to catching the light in and out of doors.” Saulsbury is a member and past president of the Working Artist’s Forum in Easton, an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery and a member of the Caroline County Arts League.

On First Friday, Jody Primoff will also be featured and will be showing her delightful paintings created in mixed media, acrylic, ink, and watercolor. For many years, Jody has found the Eastern Shore to be a never ending source of inspiration for her work with its water vistas, enormous skies and ever changing weather. Please be sure to drop by The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday to see Jody’s beautiful work, as June will be Jody’s final month exhibiting with the gallery.

Also in June, new and innovative jewelry designs by Massachusetts based artist, Michele Armitano (MAFA) will be showcased. Michele works primarily in sterling silver and semi-precious stones and finds creative inspiration from the natural beauty she discovered while living in Venezuela.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, June 1st, from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artists. Works by Jeanne Saulsbury, Jody Primoff and Michele Armitano will be featured throughout the month of June. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.