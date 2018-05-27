Pippin Opens at Church Hill Theatre

by

Pippin opens on Friday, June 8, at Church Hill Theatre and will run for nine performances, through Sunday, June 24. Performances are at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. CHT’s June musicals often sell out early, so reservations are strongly recommended.

Sylvia Maloney directs this melodic and enchanting story of love and the meaning of life set in the time of Charlemagne. Pippin, by Stephen Schwartz with book by Roger O. Hirson, opened on Broadway in 1972. It has been an international crowd-pleasing favorite ever since. In the Church Hill Theatre revival, Ray Remesch is the Musical Director and Cavin Moore is the Choreographer.

Both Pippin and his father, Charlemagne, are historical figures from the early Middle Ages. In the fictional plot, with the help of troupe of minstrel players, Pippin embarks on a quest to find life’s purpose. Mackenzie Campbell portrays the Leading Player, head of the mysterious troupe. Mark Wiening plays Pippin and Bob Chauncey is Charlemagne. Becca Van Aken plays Pippin’s love interest, Catherine with Debra Ebersole is his grandmother, Berthe. Bryce Sullivan plays Pippin’s half-brother Lewis, Lori Armstrong is Pippin’s stepmother Fastrada, and Cullen Williams plays Catherine’s son Theo.

The ensemble are the performance troupe and take on all other characters; they are Delaney McCreary, Grace McCreary, Maya McGrory, Ellie Merton, Katie Staley, Erin Tomassoni, Quenton Bergenholtz, Max Brennan, John Crook, Elliott Morotti, and Cody Turner.

Live music is a key part of CHT musicals. Ray Remesch, who conducts from the piano, leads a talented orchestra. Peter Cailloux plays the French horn, Susan Dabney and Jane Godfrey are on violins, Ron Demby shares his talent on reeds, David James and Rich Matties take on trumpet and trombone, respectively, while Jordon Stanley handles percussion, with Quinn Parsley on bass. Songs from Pippin, one of the first Broadway shows to incorporate rock music, were recorded and made famous by Michael Jackson, the Supremes, Dusty Springfield, and Petula Clark.

The production staff and crew provide additional theater magic. Sam Angelini, Steve Atkinson (also the production photographer), and Jim Johnson share duties as Stage Managers. Brian Draper created the Art Set Design and collaborated with Michael Whitehill on set design and execution. Doug Kaufmann helms lighting whilst Tina Johnson, Erma Johnson, and Liz Clarke create the costumes. Christian Graham serves as Magic Consultant

Reservations (strongly advised well in advance) can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org