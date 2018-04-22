Retreat House Offers Spring Events

by

The Retreat House at Hillsboro has three retreats on their spring calendar. On Wednesday, April 25, “The Spirituality of Trees and Kayak Eucharist”will offer guests an outdoor spiritual experience. The morning will include a contemplative walk among the trees on the Retreat House grounds and shared reflections. After lunch, the group will paddle in kayaks on the Tuckahoe River for a special floating Eucharist service. The Rev. Rachel Field will lead the retreat that begins at 9:00 a.m. Breakfast is included and guests are invited to bring their own lunch. Register online at https://rhtrees2.eventbrite.com .

On Sunday, April 29, the workshop “Healing the Spirit through Aromatherapy” will take place from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Aromatherapist Elaine Hoggard will lead a hands-on botanical class working with essential oils followed by a discussion of the historical use of aromatic plants in both sacred and therapeutic applications. Participants will study blending practices and craft their own essential oil to take home. Register online at https://aromaspirit.eventbrite.com.

“Pray All Ways – A Day of Interfaith Learning and Prayer,” will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Led by spiritual director Bill Dietrich, the program will include discussion of Islamic, Buddhist, Jewish and Christian traditions and an experience of each tradition’s practice of “chant.” Breakfast and lunch are included. Register online at https://rhallways.eventbrite.com .

There is no charge to attend Retreat House workshops but donations are gladly accepted. Weekly offerings at the Retreat House include Centering Prayer sessions on Mondays at 5:45, Yoga classes at 7:00pm on Thursdays, as well as weekend AA meetings.

Located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, the Retreat House is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, and anyone who seeks a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, info@retreathousehillsboro.org or visit us on Facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro.