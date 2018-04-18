Compass Regional Hospice Patient Volunteer Training Scheduled for May

by

In May Compass Regional Hospice will offer a training session for individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. This session will be held on Tuesday, May 1 through Thursday, May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive in Chestertown. Attending all three days of this session is required for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to our patients and their loved ones in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

“Volunteers are a vital part of the care we provide,” says Courtney Williams, Manager of Volunteer and Professional Services for Compass Regional Hospice. “It is all about helping others and being there when they need you; whether that is in our hospice centers in Centreville, Denton and Chestertown, or wherever a patient calls home.”

Photo: From L-R, front row, seated Coletta Miller, Denton; Anita Morris, Centreville; Connie Zaruba, Centreville; middle row, standing Debbie Dant, Denton; Sandy Hartmann, Chestertown; Darby Cissell, Centreville; Mary Maier, Centreville; back row, standing Myrle Yoash, Queen Anne; Nedra Spry, Worton; CiCi Terry, Centreville and Jessie Gibson, Centreville.

Topics include an overview of hospice; the process of dying; spiritual care and its place in hospice care; the stages of grief; effective communications techniques; family dynamics; stress management; and self-care for caregivers.

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission of “Care on your terms.” These individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass Regional Hospice.

For more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, contact Courtney Williams, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/volunteers to download the patient care volunteer training registration form.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the State of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville, Chestertown and Denton. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one through The Hope & Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.