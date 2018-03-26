Kent County Health Needs Study

by

The University of Maryland Extension is conducting a research study using focus group discussions to better understand the health needs of people living in Kent County. Topics to be discussed include family and community health, healthy and safe home environments and community health education programs.

Group discussions will take approximately 2 hours and a light meal will be served. NOTE: Participants will be compensated $30 at the conclusion of the focus group.

To participate in this research study you must be 18 years of age and live in Kent County. The first 10 people who respond and meet the age and county residence requirement will be invited to participate in the focus group.

DATE: Monday, April 16, 2018

TIME: 6:00-8:00 PM

PLACE: Kent County Library, the Yellow Building, 207 Calvert St, Chestertown, MD

Discussions will be led by:

Beverly Jackey MS, RDN, Family and Consumer Science Educator

University of Maryland Extension, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties

For more information or to sign up, call 410-996-8133 or email at: bjackey@umd.edu

If you need special assistance to participate in this program, please inform the University of Maryland Extension when signing up.

The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.