You are here: Home / News / Homepage Highlights / Spy Minute: The Mid-Shore March for Gun Control

Spy Minute: The Mid-Shore March for Gun Control

March 24, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

While the Spy will have a much detailed account of the extraordinary March For Our Lives demonstration that took place on Saturday in Chestertown, we thought it would be helpful for those who couldn’t attend to capture some of the more remarkable moments as hundreds from the Mid-Shore joined the hundreds of thousands nationwide in support of stricter gun controls.

This video is approximately two minutes in length

Filed Under: Homepage Highlights, Portal Highlights
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×
Share

Help The Spy Keep Spying in Chestertown
Please support the educational mission of the non-profit The Chestertown Spy with a modest contribution per month to help us continue our local coverage of Chestertown’s public affairs, arts and regional culture.

Click Here to Chip In

Maybe later