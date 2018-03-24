Spy Minute: The Mid-Shore March for Gun Control

While the Spy will have a much detailed account of the extraordinary March For Our Lives demonstration that took place on Saturday in Chestertown, we thought it would be helpful for those who couldn’t attend to capture some of the more remarkable moments as hundreds from the Mid-Shore joined the hundreds of thousands nationwide in support of stricter gun controls.
This video is approximately two minutes in length
