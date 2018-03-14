The Art of Peacemaking with Community Mediation Upper Shore’s Penni Walker Doyle

by

While a case could be made that conflict mediation support is now needed at almost every level of our society these days, there is a group on the Mid-Shore that has dedicated itself in offering such help to the Mid-Shore region.

The Community Mediation Upper Shore organization has made it its mission to reach out to homes, schools, prisons, and the homeless community with its volunteers to find ways to end disputes or conflicts that generally would unnecessarily wind up clogging the region’s courts.

The Spy sat down recently with CMUP’s executive director, Penni Walker Doyle, to understand how this very efficient community service does its work on the Mid-Shore and the level of success they have had with such difficult challenges like neighbours fighting, students being truant, or working through the logistics of a prisoner coming home to their families after serving their time in a correctional facility.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Community Mediation Upper Shore and volunteer opportunities please go here