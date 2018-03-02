UM SRH Issues Request for Purchase Proposals for Poplar Hill Farm

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UMSRH) has issued a Request for Purchase Proposals for land which it owns known as “Poplar Hill Farm” located south of Oxford Road and west of the Easton Parkway. The RFP solicits proposals for the land purchase, the proceeds of which will be allocated by UMSRH to the replacement of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. The site comprising approximately 126 acres is one of the largest undeveloped parcels in the Town of Easton and has direct access to both State roads and public utilities.

Poplar Hill Farm was purchased by the hospital in February, 1979. For years, it has been designated by the Town’s Comprehensive Plan as a potential site for a replacement hospital. However, UM Shore Regional Health is committed to its more recent plans to replace the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on the large site it owns adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center.

A six-acre parcel of Poplar Hill Farm was subdivided from the farm last year and sold to the Temple B’Nai Israel Congregation of Easton, Maryland for construction of a new facility that is expected to open later this year. The remainder of Poplar Hill Farm is no longer necessary for development of a UM Shore Regional Health facility and funds from its sale can be used to support the development of a replacement hospital north of the Easton Airport.

The deadline for responses to the RFP is April 30, 2018, after which UM Shore Regional Health will complete a thorough evaluation of all proposals. UM Shore Regional Health reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals. For information regarding Poplar Hill Farm, please contact Doug James or James Real Estate Services at (410) 310-1350 or dljcommercial@gmail.com.

