UM SRH Adjusts Visitor Policy to Help Prevent Spread of the Flu

by

Due to a high level of Influenza cases in the region and statewide, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is implementing a revised visitor policy to protect the health and safety of patients, staff, visitors and the community during flu season.

Effective Thursday, February 1:

• No one under the age of 18, except the parent of a patient, is permitted to visit inpatient units within UM Shore Regional Medical Centers.

• Do not bring children under 18 with you for emergency, outpatient or doctor visits, unless the appointment is for the child

• Only two (2) adult visitors are allowed per patient at a time.

• Visitors exhibiting flu symptoms — including fever, runny nose, cough or sore throat — are not permitted to visit patients in any UM Shore Regional Health facility.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our patients and visitors with these temporary measures, which are highly effective steps toward reducing the spread of the flu in our communities,” said Julie Bryan, RN, CIC, infection prevention coordinator for UM Shore Regional Health.

For more information and updates, please visit umshoreregional.org.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.