U. S. Naval Academy Organist to Perform at Christ Church Easton

This Sunday, January 21, at 4 pm Monte Maxwell, principal organist for the United States Naval Academy, will present a concert on the four-manual console of Christ Church in Easton. Mr. Maxwell holds degrees from Texas Christian University, the Curtis Institute of Music, and the Juilliard School of Music where he studied with John Weaver. While at Curtis, Mr. Maxwell was an Associate Organist at the John Wanamaker Store playing the famed six-manual organ, the largest playing organ in the world. Later, he received an Artist Diploma, Curtis’ highest degree. At the Naval Academy, Mr. Maxwell commands the five-manual, 268-rank organ in the main chapel, which has recently undergone substantial enhancement under his direction and design. His annual All Saints’ Day Organ Concert has become a staple of the Naval Academy and greater Annapolis cultural community. The standing-room-only event drew some 3,000 people into the Naval Academy Chapel in 1998, breaking all records in attendance for any event throughout the Chapel’s history.

Sunday’s concert will be comprised of a host of works composed by Richard Wagner, J. S. Bach, Charles-Marie Widor, John Phillip Sousa, Anton Dvôrak and others. Also known for his improvisational prowess, Maxwell will conclude the performance with an improvisation on submitted themes. The concert is part of the Christ Church Concert Series and is underwritten in part by the Talbot County and Maryland State Arts Councils. Doors open at 3:30 pm, and the public is invited. A freewill offering will be received. Christ Church is located at 111 S. Harrison Street in Easton. For more information, call 410-822-2677 or visit www.christchurcheaston.org.