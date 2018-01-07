Pickering Creek EcoCamp: Winter Edition Sign Up Opens

by

Summertime is months away and, it seems even further away when you are stuck inside escaping the cold. Help your stir-crazy young ones by sending them to Pickering Creek Audubon Center during a school vacation day.

This winter, Pickering Creek will be offering two single day camps during Talbot County Public School no school days. Survivor Village on Friday, January 26th is for 5th to 7th graders and Animal Olympics on Monday, February 19th (President’s Day) for 2nd to 4th graders. Both days will focus on outdoor exploration and teambuilding.

During Survivor Village, campers will learn how to explore nature during the cold outside temperatures. They will be building winter shelters, learning to track animals, and practice orienteering. The day will end with a large group scavenger hunt for survival supplies and a lesson and practice on safe camp fire building.

Animal Olympics in February will be celebrating our local animal athletes. While records are breaking during the Winter Olympics, we’ll be outside learning about the extreme skills of the animal world. Campers will see who can build the warmest shelter, find and collect the most food, and quickly move their “flock” to safety.

Both days are from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, $60 per camper, at Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Limited transportation from Easton to Pickering Creek will be available at 8:00 am with drop-off at 6:00 pm. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance. Call the office at 410-822-4903 for more information and to sign up.