Libraries to Serve as Warming Centers

The Kent County Depertment of Emergency Services has announced that Kent County Public Libraries will be available as warming centers when temperatures drop below freezing. Those in need of a warm place to stay can use the library during business hours. The branches are open as follows:
Chestertown Public Library:
M T Th 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.
W 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
F 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Galena Public Library:
T & Th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rock Hall Public Library:;
M W F 9 a.m. to 3 p.m,
Sat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
After library business hours, people who need a place to get out of the cold should contact the Kent County Department of Social Services at 410.810.7600 for assistance.
