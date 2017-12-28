Libraries to Serve as Warming Centers

by

The Kent County Depertment of Emergency Services has announced that Kent County Public Libraries will be available as warming centers when temperatures drop below freezing. Those in need of a warm place to stay can use the library during business hours. The branches are open as follows:

Chestertown Public Library:

M T Th 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

W 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

F 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.