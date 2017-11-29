Profiles in Philanthropy: Kent County’s Arts in Motion and the Hedgelawn Foundation

by

In an age when news of million-dollar gifts to charities are now considered run of the mill, and billionaire philanthropists make their mark with large capital gifts, it is easy to forget that every day in this country much smaller acts of philanthropy can also create transformational change as well.

One example has been the Hedgelawn Foundation and their support of the Arts in Motion program, which is devoted to the development of Kent County public school student artists and their teachers. Through Hedgelawn’s support, Arts in Motion was able created the Easels and Arts project which now displays the work of our regional students at six primary locations in Kent County. To date, it is estimated that over 7,000 Kent County residents have viewed their work.

The Spy was interested in these small but mighty acts of philanthropy by Hedgelawn, so we sat down with Tom McHugh, the volunteer leader of Arts in Action, to hear first hand how the Foundation’s seed funding was critical as leverage for additional support to make Easels and Arts a reality. We also talked to Judy Kohl of Hedgelawn (which she founded with her husband, the late Ben Kohl) about why it decided to make this investment and how it coincides with the foundation’s mission.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Arts in Motion please go here.