Chestertown Rotary Club Helps Fight Polio with Soup!

Eat to Your Health! Maryland Crab Soup Making a Global Impact for Polio

Chestertown Rotary Club recently did a “Soup and Sip” crab soup completion fundraiser for Rotary International’s End Polio Now project.

There was a real sense of comradery in the air as members of our community all came together for food, fellowship and to donate towards this important cause.

Local restaurants showed their support and competitive spirit in the soup completion, which included JRs/Lemon Leaf, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Chester River Yacht and Country Club, Uncle Charlie’s Bistro, Barbara’s on the Bay, O’Connor’s Pub, The Fish Whistle and The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel.

Best Maryland Crab Soup winner was Uncle Charlie’s Bistro. The award was presented to Chuck Minestero. Be sure to visit Uncle Charlie’s Bistro and celebrate your Maryland heritage with a cup of their soup.

Best Cream of Crab Soup was awarded to O’Connor’s Irish Pub! The award was presented to Frank and Betty Bonass, natives of Dublin, Ireland. Head on down to O’Connor’s to treat your taste buds to their delightful take on this Maryland classic.

Thank you also to Donati Vineyards donated a raffle basket which was won by Rebecca Heriz of Millington.

This event was a reminder of the power our small town community has to effect change across the world when we take the time to come together and give collectively. Polio survivor, advocate and Rotarian John Nanni shared his story and had an information table about Polio.

Chestertown Rotary President Andrew Meehan presented a $1000 donation to District Governor Rich Graves and Polio Chair John Nanni to End Polio Now Rotary Foundation’s Polio Eradication project at their annual foundation dinner from the proceeds of the “Soup and Sip” event. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s two-to-one match will turn this $1,000 donation into $3,000 toward Rotary’s polio eradication endgame.

Rotary, along with our partners, has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide since our first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.

To learn more about how you can join the Chestertown Rotary Club, come to a meeting at 12 noon on Tuesdays at the Fish Whistle.