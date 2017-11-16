“Gratitude and Grace” This Sunday at Unitarian Church

On Sunday, Nov 19, 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled”Gratitude and Grace” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. In this harvest season we take time to say thank you for the abundance around us. Join us for an intergenerational Unitarian Universalist Bread Communion service where we’ll reflect on the grace underlying our gratitude as together we’ll set a table and share in the harvest. The service will include a Child Dedication service welcoming an infant into community.