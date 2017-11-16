“Gratitude and Grace” This Sunday at Unitarian Church

On Sunday, Nov 19, 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled”Gratitude and Grace” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. In this harvest season we take time to say thank you for the abundance around us. Join us for an intergenerational Unitarian Universalist Bread Communion service where we’ll reflect on the grace underlying our gratitude as together we’ll set a table and share in the harvest. The service will include a Child Dedication service welcoming an infant into community.
Childcare will be available during the service. All are welcome! For more information, call 410-778-3440 or visit the website.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.