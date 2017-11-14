College Donates $10,000 to Chestertown Firefighters

by

Washington College has donated $10,000 the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company (CVFC) to underscore its appreciation for the fire company’s devotion to the safety and well-being of the college’s campus community and neighbors.

“As the president of Washington College, my first obligation is to the students, faculty, and staff here, and we are glad to have a reliable, committed, and well-equipped fire department as a neighbor,” President Kurt Landgraf told CVFC’s president, David Eason Sr. “We are grateful for the service that is rendered by the members of the fire company to Washington College and to the greater Chestertown community.”

Located only a few blocks from the Washington College campus, the CVFC is one of seven emergency organizations in Kent County. It can deploy three engines, one tower ladder, one heavy rescue, one tanker, one brush unit, one chief’s unit and a spill support trailer, according to the company’s website. The all-volunteer company responds to over 700 emergencies annually.

In recent years, the College has donated $2,000 a year to the fire department. Landgraf, who became Washington College’s president in July, says that in addition to this year’s monetary contribution, he will work closely with the town on more growth opportunities, as well as supporting a vibrant partnership with United Way to help all Kent County residents.