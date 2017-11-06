Library Gets Grant for Early Literacy

by

The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library has been awarded a $6,500 grant from the PNC Foundation to continue their Early Literacy initiative that focuses on improving school readiness. PNC provided the funding in support of Grow Up Great, its bilingual program in early childhood education.

“Summer Readers Sing” will be the theme for the 2018 Kent County Public Library Summer Reading Program which will encourage children of all ages from birth through teen to engage with reading and music literacy activities throughout the summer. In addition to experiences for children, KCPL will host a continuing education program on incorporating music into the classroom for early childhood educators. For the summer of 2018, KCPL will continue the summer reading game’s online option and further assist the school’s summer program with their participation.

“Thanks to the PNC Grow Up Great Grant, KCPL’s exceptional Children’s Department will continue to be an integral part of early education initiatives in Kent County,” said Jackie Adams, Library Director. “The Library’s goal is to foster and support ongoing interaction for children with reading activities throughout the summer and encourage families and caregivers to promote reading throughout the year.”

The grant from the PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC), will enable the Kent County Public Library to engage professional childcare presenters, fund the purchase of educational supplies to support these programs, and provide core knowledge training and readiness skills for early care providers and parents.

“PNC is committed to providing families with the tools and resources to help children be successful in kindergarten and life,” said Chick Hamm, PNC Executive Vice President and Market Executive in Greater Maryland. “We are thrilled to expand our support of the Kent County Public Library Summer Reading Program as it continues to serve a critical community need – helping more Kent County children arrive at kindergarten with essential skills and ready to learn.”

In FY 2017, nearly 5,600 community members attended children’s library programs offered throughout the year, including weekly story times and other culturally enriching programs.

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a $350 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.