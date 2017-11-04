Unitarian Universalists: “Trusting in Abundant Love”

by

On Sunday, November 5, at 10 a.m., Reverend Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled “Trusting in Abundant Love” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown. Our Universalist ancestors held that love was an unlimited resource and felt called to offer unconditional love. Rev. Gordon McKeenan describes, “Universalists believe that all of us are going to end up together in heaven, so we might as well learn how to get along with each other now.” At this service, Rev. Sue Browning will draw on this rich history as we consider modern day connections between the UU faith and social action.

Special music for the service will be performed by Pam and Bob Ortiz.

Childcare will be available during the service.

All are welcome to our service.