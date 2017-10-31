WC-ALL Holiday Trip to Hillwood Estate Museum

by

WC-ALL has planned a special holiday trip to The Hillwood Estate and Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 7. Participants will journey through cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post’s final home to experience the elegant French dining room, efficient and “high tech” kitchen and pantry, and the many personal touches that make Hillwood one of Washington’s most memorable homes.

A detailed self-guided audio tour will give each visitor an up-close and personal view of the formal dining room, two well-appointed libraries, and an entry hall featuring décor from 18th century Imperial Russia and France. A special exhibition, “Spectacular Gems and Jewelry”’, displays some of the finest examples from Hillwood’s collection. Over fifty pieces belonging to Post will tell the story behind some of the remarkable stones and the jewelry into which they were transformed. After touring the mansion and grounds, which will be festively decorated especially for the holidays, a buffet luncheon will be served at the Hillwood Café with time afterwards to browse the museum shop.

The ADA compliant bus will leave Redner’s parking lot on December 7 at 8:15 am and return at approximately 4:30 pm. The mansion has an elevator and benches and chairs throughout for seating. The cost of the trip is $75. for WC-ALL members and non-members alike, and includes the bus ride, self-guided audio tour of the mansion and gardens, luncheon buffet, and driver tip.

Reservations are due by Tuesday, November 21 by sending a check payable to WC-ALL to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. Please include names, phone numbers, and email addresses for all who plan to attend. Questions should be directed to WC-ALL at 410-778-7221.