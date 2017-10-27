Flying Confederate Flags

On your right, at two homes, take note of two Confederate flags flying as you drive north on Main Street in Betterton. Just because it’s legal to fly them doesn’t make it right. They are symbols of hate, racism and slavery. It’s ignorant, and makes our Eastern Shore county look bad and threatening. “It’s legal” isn’t the last word. Many things about free speech don’t involve words. Flying a Union flag along with them doesn’t excuse anything. Flying a Confederate flag says you are a “racist redneck.” Is that really what you call a patriotic American?
Pam Cleary, Betterton
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.