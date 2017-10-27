Flying Confederate Flags

by

On your right, at two homes, take note of two Confederate flags flying as you drive north on Main Street in Betterton. Just because it’s legal to fly them doesn’t make it right. They are symbols of hate, racism and slavery. It’s ignorant, and makes our Eastern Shore county look bad and threatening. “It’s legal” isn’t the last word. Many things about free speech don’t involve words. Flying a Union flag along with them doesn’t excuse anything. Flying a Confederate flag says you are a “racist redneck.” Is that really what you call a patriotic American?

Pam Cleary, Betterton