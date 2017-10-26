“Passions” Opens First Friday at The Artists’ Gallery

by

“

On First Friday, November 3, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Passion” – a new series of work by Evie Baskin. The public is invited to attend a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will hang in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of November.

This is Evie’s fifth portrait series since she arrived on the Eastern Shore in 2008. Each portrait has been painted in recognition of nine people who live on the Shore, who are following their passions and by doing so, provide inspiration to us all. There will be a statement posted on the wall adjacent to each portrait, describing the passion of each person, providing both a visual and literary element to this show.

Evie was born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla. and has a BA in Visual Arts from Florida State University. After moving to Alexandria, Va. in 1999, she studied figurative work in oil with Danni Dawson and Robert Liberace at the Torpedo Factory. After relocating to the Eastern Shore, she began working with pastel, studying at various times with Mary Pritchard, Claudia Post and William Schneider. She has garnered numerous awards over the years for her work in pastel and oil and is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery, a member of the Maryland Portrait Society, The Working Artists Forum and RiverArts of Chestertown.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chesterton, and is open Tuesday– Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30. For more information about Evie’s work, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or www.eviebaskin.com.

_______