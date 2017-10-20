Schools Strategic Planning Meeting Oct. 26

The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing long-term facilities planning.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at Kent County High School, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.