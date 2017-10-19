Kent School to Host Visiting Writer

by

On Wednesday, November 8, Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair will give a lecture on her book The Big Disconnect: Protecting Childhood and Family Relations in the Digital Age. Her lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Kent School Library located at 6788 Wilkins Lane. This event is free and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Steiner-Adair is an internationally recognized clinical psychologist and school consultant in addition to being an award-winning author. In her book, according to her website, “Dr. Steiner-Adair examines ways in which the wonders of technology and media also change how children learn and grow, and shows parents and educators how to reap the benefits of tech while reducing the risks it poses at every stage of child development. In The Big Disconnect (cited as a Wall Street Journal TOP 10 Best Non-Fiction 2013) and in her work internationally as a speaker and consultant, Dr. Steiner-Adair identifies digital age challenges for parents and educators, and ways to strengthen children’s social and emotional development to help them grow to be responsible, resilient, confident, and capable young adults. In her book, as in her keynote presentations, Dr. Steiner-Adair shares real-life stories from her clinical practice and her work with educators, experts, parents, and children, including extensive interviews with students from preschool through high school and beyond.”

“The focus of family has turned to the glow of the screen—children constantly playing on devices, texting their friends while going online to do homework, and parents working online or using social media around the clock—everyday life is undergoing a massive transformation. Dr. Steiner-Adair offers insights and advice that help parents achieve greater understanding, authority, and confidence as they engage with the tech revolution unfolding in their living rooms. Easy access to the internet and social media has erased the boundaries that protect children and Dr. Steiner-Adair helps her audiences to understand the psychological fallout that children are experiencing, often with their parents unaware.”

Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School said, “It is an absolute honor to welcome Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair to Kent School. We have invited her in direct response to our parents’ request for guidance as they help their children navigate the unchartered and quickly changing territory of personal technology and social media. Our students are learning about technology faster than most of their parents and new social media platforms are being introduced all the time. Dr. Steiner-Adair will help us all better understand the role technology should and should not play in our family lives.”

Part of Steiner-Adair’s visit to Kent School will include an afternoon assembly with Middle School students as well as a faculty professional development workshop. As a school consultant, Steiner-Adair helps schools meet the challenges of educating 21st Century students to be smart, culturally savvy and compassionate global citizens. Mugele continued, “Dr. Steiner-Adair’s work as a school consultant ties directly with Kent School’s mission to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence in a family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment which fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and diverse world.”

Following her evening lecture, copies of The Big Disconnect: Protecting Childhood and Family Relationships in the Digital Age will be available for sale and signing. Steiner-Adair’s visit is made possible by the Kudner Leyon Memorial Endowment. Kent School is located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown. For more information, visit the school website www.or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.