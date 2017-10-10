Gilchrest to Speak on Agriculture and Environment

by

Join the League of Women Voters of Kent County for an evening with former Congressman Wayne Gilchrest on Tuesday, October 24, at 7 p.m. at The Kitchen at The Imperial, 208 High Street in Chestertown.

Gilchrest’s topic will be “Agriculture and the Environment: Our Legacy.” As he explains, “Nature’s Artistry forges a legacy of a fecundity of life, from the soil beneath our feet, to the darkest depths of the oceans, to the clouds gleaming in the sunlight of a fleeting dawn. Every molecule on earth is a part of this tapestry of regeneration. Where do we fit in? I will focus on one aspect of the complexity of Nature and human activity: Agriculture and the environment, our legacy.”

After his talk, Gilchrest hopes to engage the audience in an active discussion about the future of agriculture in Kent County.

Diners may come at 5:30 to join Gilchrest informally for a Dutch-treat meal – the restaurant is offering three special menus for the event: prix fixe dinner menu; light fare or appetizer menu; and/or dessert menu. Those not interested in having a meal may join the group at 7 p.m., when Gilchrest will begin speaking.

This meeting, the first in a “Trending Topics” series presented by the League, is open to the public; all are most welcome. Please make reservations with the League of Women Voters, before October 20, by calling 410-778-0295 or 410-639-2149, or emailing lynn.thirdwish@gmail.com or pegmarkman@gmail.com.

The League hopes to host a series of these discussion-based evenings at local venues during the early evening hours, so that the public can enjoy the subject at hand in an informal setting. The next Trending Topics evening is planned for February.

Please call 410-639-2149 or 410-778-0295 for more information.