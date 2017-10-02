Make A Movement, A Community Performance Art Event

by

Local artist Hope Clark, director of Wheelbarrow Productions, Inc., is offering public workshops for a community performance art event to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Wilmer Park in Chestertown. The workshops are movement based, study the effects of heat-trapping gases on global warming, and are designed for all ages to promote dialogue and partnership. Learn more about the project on Facebook, Make a Movement.

Free and public workshops will be at the Diversity Dialogue Group Meeting October 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church; at the Kent County Public Library story time, Oct. 17, 10 to 10:30 a.m.; and a workshop for all ages and abilities on Oct. 20, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., also at the library.

Wheelbarrow Productions, Inc. (WHEE) is a non-profit organization that partners with communities to create social change and economic opportunities through the performing arts. In 2016, WHEE worked in Ethiopia with the Lalibela Office of Culture and Tourism Business Association and local dance, music, theater and circus associations to produce a play about child marriage and a show for tourists to support local artists. WHEE recently partnered with the Sefrou Women’s Center to produce a show about corruption, safety, family dynamics and freedom, by and for women in Sefrou, Morocco.

Clark was a professional dancer in New York City and teaches yoga locally at The Seed House. She said she is happy and excited to be working in her hometown. She is also teaching workshops for dance and drama students at Kent County High School, for 6th-grade art students at Kent County Middle School, at Heron Point, at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and at the Seed House.

Participants are invited to collaborate in creating the performance art piece. Come to a workshop to learn how to get more involved. Come to the event to participate. Wear the colors of the sun, red, orange and yellow.